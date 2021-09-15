PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.71 and last traded at $115.66. Approximately 11,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 38,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.