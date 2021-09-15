Phoneum (PHT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $588,983.05 and approximately $8,119.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,517,470,986 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

