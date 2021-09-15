Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

