Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

