Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Shares of PAHC opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

