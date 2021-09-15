Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.16

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €174.16 ($204.89) and traded as high as €184.00 ($216.47). Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology shares last traded at €183.00 ($215.29), with a volume of 1,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 34.79.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

