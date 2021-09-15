Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,285,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

