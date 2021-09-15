Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.29.
PBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,285,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
