Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $59.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

