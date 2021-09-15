Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 7,331.0% in August

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, an increase of 7,331.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PENMF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Peninsula Energy has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

