PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 97,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

