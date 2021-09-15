Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,995 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $40,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after buying an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

