Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 15,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $114.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

