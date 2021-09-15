Patrick Harshman Sells 100,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $909.13 million, a PE ratio of -892.11, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 225,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

