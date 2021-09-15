Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$36.43 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 179.32%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

