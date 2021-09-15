Panmure Gordon Upgrades Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to “Hold”

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Panmure Gordon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. AlphaValue downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

