Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.72.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

