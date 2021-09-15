Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

PANW stock opened at $484.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.