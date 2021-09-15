Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $504.72.

NYSE PANW opened at $484.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.94. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 89,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,221 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $22,840,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

