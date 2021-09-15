Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 36 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.