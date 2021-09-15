OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of OZ Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get OZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.