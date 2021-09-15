Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,017 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Owl Rock Capital worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 49,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.