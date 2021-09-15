Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,383 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $56,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

