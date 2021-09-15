Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.