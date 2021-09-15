Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Set at $35.00 by Raymond James

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) received a $35.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

OVV opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,138,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

