Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Alan Mark Friedman Purchases 15,000 Shares

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Alan Mark Friedman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,183,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,408,267.42.

CVE:OSI opened at C$1.14 on Wednesday. Osino Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Osino Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

