ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $73,785.36 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

