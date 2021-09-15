ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stake Decreased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978,337 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.02% of ORBCOMM worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.