Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 241.1% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

