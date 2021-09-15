Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $9,219,641.60 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gene Yoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Open Lending by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

