Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.30.

OOMA opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $480.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,211,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Ooma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

