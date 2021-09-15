One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.10. 770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.