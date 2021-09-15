Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 4.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,613. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.44.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.