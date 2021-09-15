Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ OLMA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,715. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,747 shares of company stock worth $1,157,568. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

