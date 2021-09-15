OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $199,267.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00149255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00798528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046394 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

