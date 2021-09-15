Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $223,264.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00149727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.60 or 0.00797253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.