Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 2,326.3% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OVTZ opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Oculus VisionTech has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

