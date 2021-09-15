OceanaGold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.95.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

