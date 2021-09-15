Oasis Network Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $364.28 million and approximately $60.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

