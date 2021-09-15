O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,179 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,645,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 88,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

