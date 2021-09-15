O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

