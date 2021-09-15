O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

