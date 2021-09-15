O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,266 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.64 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.