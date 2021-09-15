Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter valued at $92,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

SPXX stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

