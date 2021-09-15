Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report sales of $9.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.14 billion and the highest is $10.72 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $34.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.12 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NUE opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 343.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

