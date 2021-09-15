NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.75

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

