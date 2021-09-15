Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in August

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 570,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVNXF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,653. Novonix has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

