Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.59. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. Novanta has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

