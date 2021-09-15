NIX (NIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,082.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.30 million and $26,082.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

