Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

