Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

